Large Indiana employers asking utilities for `green tariffs’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Several of Indiana’s major employers want their local utilities to make it easier for them to buy power generated by wind and solar farms so they can move closer to their renewable energy goals. Cummins, Salesforce, Roche and other companies joined with the cities of Indianapolis and Bloomington in signing a recent letter that formally asks Duke Energy and AES Indiana to offer more options for large customers to source their electricity from renewable energy. The Indianapolis Star reports that they want what’s often called a Green Tariff, which would allow the companies and cities to buy power produced from renewable energy that is locally produced.

