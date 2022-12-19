Skip to Content
Judge: Nevada can’t yet consider death sentence commutations

By RIO YAMAT
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge has blocked the state pardons board from considering a request from Gov. Steve Sisolak to reduce the state’s 57 death sentences to life in prison without parole. The Board of Pardons, which includes the governor, will still meet Tuesday morning as scheduled but won’t discuss the commutations. Carson City District Judge James Wilson said from the bench on Monday that the board has the authority to issue such commutations but failed to properly notify the families of victims before the meeting.

