Thousands in Paris welcome France home after World Cup loss

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of fans in central Paris have cheered the arrival home of a France team that lost one of the greatest World Cup finals. Kylian Mbappé and his teammates were still visibly disappointed a day after the shootout loss to Argentina when they arrived at Charles de Gaulle Airport on Monday night. But the team’s mood brightened when it was bussed to Place de la Concorde where hordes of fans warmly welcomed Les Bleus. The fans lit flares, waved flags and sang “La Marseillaise” as the players and coach Didier Deschamps appeared on a balcony. In his only comment so far, Mbappé posted on social media a photo of himself with his head down behind the World Cup trophy with the message: “We will be back.”

