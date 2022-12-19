Skip to Content
Updated today at 11:04 AM
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responds to barricaded suspect incident in Lorson Ranch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is responding to a barricaded suspect incident in connection to a shooting that happened in Lorson Ranch.

Monday, deputies reported the incident in the 9800 block of Rubicon Dr., just before 10:45 a.m.

Residents in the area are advised to stay away from windows and doors.

This is a developing story.

