El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responds to barricaded suspect incident in Lorson Ranch
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is responding to a barricaded suspect incident in connection to a shooting that happened in Lorson Ranch.
Monday, deputies reported the incident in the 9800 block of Rubicon Dr., just before 10:45 a.m.
Residents in the area are advised to stay away from windows and doors.
This is a developing story.
EPSO on scene of a barricaded suspect related to a shooting that just occurred in the 9800 Block of Rubicon Drive in Lorson Ranch. Please stay away from the area. If you are in your home near the scene please stay away from windows and doors. We will update with more information. pic.twitter.com/PDnQhubK23— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 19, 2022