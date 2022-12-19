Skip to Content
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 90 cents to $75.19 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 76 cents to $79.80 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 5 cents to $2.18 a gallon. January heating oil fell 7 cents to $3.05 a gallon. January natural gas fell 75 cents to $5.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $2.50 to $1,797.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 13 cents to $23.20 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $3.78 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.99 Japanese yen from 136.56 yen. The euro rose to $1.0604 from $1.0600.

Associated Press

