China-Russia navy drills to ‘further deepen’ partnership

BEIJING (AP) — China says Chinese-Russian naval drills beginning Wednesday aim to “further deepen” cooperation between the sides whose unofficial anti-Western alliance has gained strength since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. China’s eastern military command says the drills will be held off the coast south of Shanghai through next Tuesday. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Varyag missile cruiser, the Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer and two corvettes of Russia’s Pacific Fleet will take part. The ministry said the Chinese navy planned to deploy surface warships and a submarine for the exercise and aircraft from both nations will be involved. China and Russia have stepped up such drills as part of their aligning of foreign policies to oppose the U.S.-led political order.

