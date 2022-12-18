South Carolina ex-Gov. Beasley to step down as UN food chief

ROME (AP) — Former South Carolina Gov. David Beasley has announced he will step down from his role as executive director of the U.N. World Food Program. The move will end his six year term heading the world’s largest humanitarian organization. Beasley served one term as South Carolina’s governor from 1995 to 1999. He was appointed to the U.N. post in 2017 by then U.S. President Donald Trump. Beasley term was extended under the Biden administration for an extra year. The World Food Program won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020 for fighting hunger. Beasley says the process to select his successor has already begun.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.