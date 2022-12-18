Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 9:21 AM

Pedestrian in hospital with after being hit by car in northeast Colorado Springs

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A person is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car on the northeast side of town Saturday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said it happened around 5:40 p.m. Saturday at North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle. After the investigation it was determined the pedestrian was crossing mid-block.

Alcohol and speed are not factors in the crash, CSPD said.

Police reminded people to use cross walks.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content