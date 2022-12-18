France ends visa dispute with Algeria linked to migration
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — France on Sunday announced the end to a visa dispute with Algeria, amid efforts to mend relations with North African neighbors. After meeting Algerian officials, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said consular relations will “return to normal.” France announced last year that it would significantly reduce the numbers of visas being granted to Algerian, Moroccan and Tunisian nationals. France said it was because the North African governments refused to provide consular documents for their citizens being deported from France after arriving illegally.