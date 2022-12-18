Faculty: Purdue Northwest CEO must resign for racist remarks

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — The faculty senate of Purdue University Northwest is demanding the resignation of CEO and Chancellor Thomas Keon after he mocked Asian languages during commencement. The open letter released Friday called for Keon to step down because the remark insulted Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Keon publicly apologized on Thursday for the “confusion, pain and anger” caused by the ad lib on Dec. 10. Keon’s remarks came after keynote speaker James Dedelow referenced a made-up language he sometimes uses on his radio show. Keon then responded with a line of gibberish he called “sort of my Asian version” of Dedelow’s offering. A message left with a spokesperson for Purdue University Northwest was not immediately returned on Sunday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.