Thailand’s king, queen test positive for COVID-19

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s king and queen have tested positive for COVID-19, and so far have only mild symptoms. The royal palace in Bangkok says doctors prescribed treatment for King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida, and requested them to refrain from public duties. The number of infections spread by the dominant omicron subvariants has increased in Bangkok and Thailand’s tourist destinations after the country relaxed restrictions that were in place since 2020. Records from the Thai Department of Disease Control show that 82% of the population, or at least 57 million, have been vaccinated with at least one jab, amd most have received a second dose.

