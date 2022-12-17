Croatia beats Morocco in World Cup third-place playoff match

By Ben Morse, CNN

Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the third-place playoff on Saturday as the African side’s historic 2022 World Cup ended in defeat.

It took Croatia just seven minutes to open the scoring through a header from Joško Gvardiol, before Achraf Dari equalized two minutes later.

In an open and exciting game, Croatia retook the lead through a brilliant finish from Mislav Oršić on the stroke of half time.

Despite its best efforts, Morocco could not find another equalizer, finishing the tournament in fourth place to cap off a memorable few weeks in Qatar where Morocco became the first African nation to reach the World Cup semifinals.

Croatia’s third-placed finish is its second at a World Cup, having finished as the runner up four years ago in Russia.

More to follow…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.