A-League Melbourne derby abandoned after fans invade pitch, injuring goalkeeper

An A-League derby match in Australia was abandoned after fans invaded the pitch, injuring a goalkeeper in an ugly scene on Saturday.

Video shows chaos erupting after a flare landed on the pitch, with fans pouring onto the field and surrounding match official Alex King and Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover.

Moments later, a fan threw what appeared to be a metal trash bin at Glover’s head.

City said Glover received medical treatment and “likely” has a concussion. The club later said Glover needed several stitches for a laceration to his face and he was taken to the hospital for further check-ups.

Melbourne City was up 1-0 against Melbourne Victory in the first half when the chaos began at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

Afterward, Melbourne Victory “condemned” the actions and apologized to Glover, the official and a cameraman.

“The actions that occurred, that saw spectators enter the pitch and injure a Melbourne City FC player, an official and a Network Ten cameraman, are not acceptable under any circumstance and have no place in football,” the club said in statement. “The security and welfare of everyone involved in a football match is paramount and the Club will not accept this behaviour.

“The Club would like to formally apologise to Tom Glover, match official, Alex King and the camera operator as well as all players, officials and those who witnessed the appalling behaviour. This conduct will not be tolerated and the Club, along with AAMI Park and Victoria Police, will undertake a full investigation into the incident.”

Melbourne City said it will release a statement “in due course.”

According to the Australian Professional League (APL), fans had threatened to protest the news that the next three A-Leagues Grand Finals were moving to Sydney.

Football Australia says it will investigate the incident “immediately.”

“Such behaviour has no place in Australian Football, with a full Football Australia investigation to commence immediately, where strong sanctions will be handed down,” Football Australia said in a statement.

The APL added: “The Australian Professional League (APL) is coordinating with Football Australia (FA) regarding the ramifications of these events.”

