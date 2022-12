COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two armed suspects robbed a convenience store early Saturday morning on the southeast side of town, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said it happened at 3:10 a.m. in the 5200 block of Astrozon Blvd, near the intersection of Highway 21.

The clerk at the store told police two men with handguns had robbed the store. No one was injured.