US trustee, media challenging secrecy in FTX bankruptcy

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for the U.S. bankruptcy trustee and several major media outlets are challenging an effort by cryptocurrency exchange FTX to withhold names of the company’s customers and creditors from the public. A judge on Friday granted a motion by media outlets to intervene in the bankruptcy for the purpose of objecting to the sealing of creditor information. A separate objection to the secrecy has been filed by the U.S. trustee, the government watchdog that oversees Chapter 11 reorganizations. Lawyers for FTX say secrecy is needed to protect FTX accounts from potential theft and to ensure that potential competitors do not “poach” FTX customers. The judge will hear arguments on the issue next month.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.