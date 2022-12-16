Search resumes for 12 missing in Malaysia landslide

BATANG KALI, Malaysia (AP) — Rescue workers using tracker dogs and excavators are scouring through rubble and mud in search of a dozen people still missing after a landslide in Malaysia killed 21 people. Authorities said 94 people were sleeping at an unlicensed campground on an organic farm early Friday when the dirt tumbled from a road about 100 feet above the site and covered about 3 acres. Most were families on vacation during the year-end school break. A total of 21 bodies have been recovered including five children and 12 women. Dozens have been rescued unharmed. The search was halted for a few hours overnight due to rain, and resumed early Saturday for another 12 people still missing.

