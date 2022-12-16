Skip to Content
Published 11:50 AM

Investigation underway after structure catches fire overnight in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a structure caught fire overnight in Jefferson County.

Early Friday morning, crews with West Metro Fire reported an "outbuilding fire" in the 10900 block of W. Bear Creek Dr., just after 1:15 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, the fire agency said the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

According to West Metro Fire, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause remains under investigation.

