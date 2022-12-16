As regional threats rise, Japan eases defense-only strategy

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s strict self-defense-only postwar principle is being loosened. Japan on Friday adopted a national security strategy declaring plans to possess preemptive strike capability and cruise missiles within years to give itself more offensive footing against threats from neighboring China, Russia and North Korea. North Korea has fired more than 30 ballistic missiles this year, including one that flew over Japan. China fired five ballistic missiles into waters near Japanese southern islands. The new strategy says Japan needs long-range missiles to strike back and prevent further attacks “as an unavoidable minimum defensive measure.” Japan plans to spend $37 billion to deploy foreign-developed standoff missiles as early as 2026.

