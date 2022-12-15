US imposes more penalties on Russia’s financial sector

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has imposed a new round of financial penalties on people and entities involved in Russia’s financial sector. The targets include one of that country’s richest men, Vladimir Potanin, his family and a commercial bank he acquired this year. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control also imposed sanctions on more than 40 people linked to the Russian financial sector and 17 subsidiaries of Russia’s second largest bank. Western nations and other allies have imposed a range of penalties meant to crush Russia’s finances due to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.