Two arrested after stand-off with police at Pueblo hotel

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a brief stand-off with police at a Pueblo hotel, two people were taken into custody for multiple warrants.

On Dec. 14, parole officers saw two wanted individuals walk into a hotel in the 4200 block of N. Elizabeth. They were identified as James Michael Espinoza and Angel Barela.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, Espinoza had an active felony parole warrant for his arrest and an extensive gun, drug, and gang history with officers. PPD said he was also listed on the FBI Safe Streets Most Wanted List.

Barela also had three active warrants.

Special Investigation Division Detectives, Pueblo Police Patrol Officers, and the Pueblo Police SWAT Team with Negotiators responded to the hotel to assist the parole officers.

According to the PPD, Espinoza and Barela refused to exit the hotel room. However, after a short stand-off with law enforcement, they were taken into custody.

While searching the hotel room and the suspect's vehicle, police found a firearm, ammunition, body armor, suspected fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia.