State Patrol: Colorado approaching record for annual traffic fatalities

COLORADO (KRDO) - In 2021, Colorado hit a 20-year high in traffic fatalities according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

2021 saw 672 deaths. 2022 has already blown past that number with more than 700.

The grim record was set in 2002 with 743 traffic fatalities.

The state surpassed 700 deaths this past weekend, Dec. 10 and 11 and CSP says that number will only continue to grow until Colorado drivers change their risky behaviors.

“Driving is an essential part of most people’s lives and just like many routine behaviors,

people begin to ease off the rules and safety guidelines over time. Yet the

consequences for reduced focus and declining lawful choices behind the wheel can

result in a deadly outcome,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado

State Patrol. “Every driver is accountable for how we choose to drive, are you doing

your part?”

According to CSP, the most common reasons for fatal and injury crashes in 2022 are:

1. Lane Violation Crashes

2. Impaired Driving Crashes

3. Driving Distracted Crashes

4. Exceeding Safe/Legal Speed Crashes

5. Failing to Yield the Right of Way Crashes

CSP also reported that the weekend is the most dangerous time to be on the road, specifically between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.