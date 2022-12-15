Pueblo Board of Elections approves redistricting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo Board of Elections recently reviewed and amended the distribution of the current population of the city with a redistricting of precincts in District 1 and District 2.

According to the city, the Board of Elections adopted a resolution to move Precinct 9 from District 1 to now be included in District 2. The city said this decision was made based on the population and ethnicity data as provided by the City of Pueblo’s Geographic Information System (GIS) Administrator Debi Romines, GIS Specialist Joy Morauski, and testimony received from members of the Pueblo community.

The updated map of the distribution of districts can be found here.

According to a statement from the city, the city charter requires redistricting every four years to ensure the population in the four districts that comprise the city remains even. The Elections Board completed this redistricting process in 2021, however, the Census date from the U.S. Government was delayed and no changes were made. The updated census data has since been released and the Elections Board has now voted for new redistricting to ensure the districts are fairly and evenly distributed for the upcoming fall 2023 election. There were no District-specific topics on the 2022 election, according to the city.