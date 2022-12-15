Panama orders mammoth copper mine to cease operations
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Panama’s government has ordered the local subsidiary of a Canadian mining company to cease operations at its huge open pit copper mine after it failed to sign a new contract outlining substantially higher payments to the government. Minera Panama is a subsidiary of Canada’s First Quantum Minerals Ltd. It is the largest private investment in the history of Panama, employs thousands and accounts directly and indirectly for some 3% of Panama’s gross domestic product. A government statement says President Laurentino Cortizo’s Cabinet voted Thursday to order the mine to stop operations. The Labor Ministry was instructed to take steps that will guarantee employment and labor protections for the mine’s workers.