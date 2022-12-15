Palestinian activist’s family seeks ICC probe into his death

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The family of an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority who died last year after allegedly being beaten by Palestinian security forces says it has asked the International Criminal Court to investigate the death. Nizar Banat was a harsh critic of the PA and had called on Western nations to cut off aid to it because of what he said was its authoritarianism and human rights violations. His family said he died after Palestinian security forces arrested him and beat him with batons. The family said in a statement on Thursday that it held the Palestinian president responsible for the death.

