Oregon city drops fight to keep Google water use private

Residents of The Dalles, Oregon, will soon know how much water Google’s data centers there have been using to cool the computers. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Thursday that a lawsuit seeking to keep the information confidential has been dropped. Data centers around the world help people stream movies, store trillions of photos and conduct daily business online, but a single facility can churn through millions of gallons of water per day. The issue is a sensitive one in The Dalles, which is in drought and where some residents have seen water levels in their wells drop.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.