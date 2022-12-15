Manitou Springs Paid Parking Holiday Giveback offers parking fee reimbursement with toy donation

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Manitou Springs is launching the Manitou Springs Paid Parking Holiday Giveback in the coming days and will reimburse visitors for their parking rates.

Beginning December 19 at 7 a.m., and ending on January 1 at 6 p.m., the City of Manitou Springs will be reimbursing 50 percent of what someone pays for parking on any applicable day if they donate a toy, sports ball, or canned food to the Mobility and Parking Department.

The way it will work is, pay for parking and save your receipt, then bring a toy, sports ball, or canned food item, to the Mobility and Parking Department, and the staff will reimburse you for 50 percent of what you paid for parking. You can do this once per day, the city said.

According to the city, all toys and balls will be given to the Manitou Springs Police Department to hand out to youth in need. All donated canned food will be given to the St. Andrews Episcopal Church to hand out during their food pantries.