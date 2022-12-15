Latest floating LNG terminal arrives at German port

BERLIN (AP) — A ship that will serve as one of Germany’s floating terminals for liquefied natural gas imports has arrived at the German port of Wilhelmshaven. Its arrival Thursday came as German officials warned that the country is not saving enough energy at the start of a difficult winter. The five floating terminals Germany has leased are part of a drive to prevent an energy crunch. This strategy also includes temporarily reactivating old oil- and coal-fired power stations and extending the life of Germany’s last three nuclear power plants, which were supposed to be switched off at the end of this year, until mid-April. German officials warned Thursday that the country is not reducing gas usage enough to ensure winter energy security.

