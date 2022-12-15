Hazmat Team responds to Colorado Springs middle school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department Hazmat Team responded to a local middle school on reports of nearly a dozen students not feeling well.

According to the CSFD, crews responded to North Middle School to investigate a report of 11 students "mildly not feeling well."

CSFD said the students reported a "smell" in the classroom over two class periods. Those students were moved to the cafeteria and an investigation is underway.

At 10:43 a.m., CSFD said the Hazmat Team wasn't finding any obvious source of danger or substance.

This is a developing story.