EU approves new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says it has approved a new package of sanctions aimed at ramping up pressure against Russia for its war in Ukraine. The package’s details have not been revealed yet but were approved Thursday during a meeting of the 27-nation bloc’s ambassadors. The Czech Republic, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council, says the package will be confirmed by written procedure Friday. The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, last week proposed travel bans and asset freezes on almost 200 more Russian officials and military officers as part of the new round of measures. The targets of the recommended sanctions included government ministers, lawmakers, regional governors and political parties.

By RAF CASERT and SAMUEL PETREQUIN Associated Press

