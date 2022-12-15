Denver issues emergency declaration for influx of migrants, opening new emergency shelters

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Denver is in the process of opening more emergency shelters to help migrants arriving from Central and South America.

According to our Denver news partners, the first shelter opened last week. It took in around 271 people. Dozens more were sent to churches after the shelter ran out of space.

The city plans on opening two more centers. One will house more people, while the other will be a reception center for migrants.

There, 9News reports people will get help finding a place to stay or help to reunite with friends or family.

"Those immediate needs that we're trying to address are providing them warm and safe shelter. Um, we're also trying to coordinate reunification efforts -- whenever that is possible -- and just making sure that folks have their basic health needs met," said Denver Communication and Engagement Officer Jill Lis to 9News.

The city is working with the non-profit Casa De Paz to help migrants. The non-profit said they weren't prepared for the number of people coming to Denver. These facilities are meant to help.

"We've never functioned like this, where releases are every single day. We've usually been a Monday through Friday kind of situation," Andrea Loya, Executive Director for Casa De Pax, told 9News. "Having volunteers for that, making sure that there's transportation during the weekends, and somebody there, that's going to be our next step. Because if we don't show up, then these people are on the streets in the cold."

According to 9News, Denver's mayor issued an emergency declaration due to the influx of migrants and has spent $800,000 since the activation.

If you'd like to help, the City of Denver has put out a list of items needed right now, like winter clothes for adults and children. For more information on donations, click here. The city is accepting donations at Iglesia Ciudad de Dios located at 5255 W Warren Ave. in Denver. Donations are being accepted on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.