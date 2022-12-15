Colorado Springs police arrest man with more than a dozen active warrants

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man on Wednesday that had more than 13 active warrants.

Three of the warrants were for felony domestic violence.

According to CSPD, they received a call Wednesday that the wanted man was at a business on Barned Rd. The caller to police he was observing the suspect leaving the business and forcing a woman into a vehicle.

The vehicle fled the area but officers responded a short time later and were able to locate it. Officers initiated a traffic stop and after a "brief barricaded incident," the woman was able to exit the vehicle.

CSPD said the suspect was then taken into custody for his existing warrants and additional criminal charges.

At this time, CSPD has not released the identity of the suspect.