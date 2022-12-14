WATCH LIVE: Club Q survivors to testify in front of Congress on rise in anti-LGBTQ+ extremism

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRDO) -- Two survivors of a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub and a co-owner of the business are testifying in front of Congress Wednesday morning in Washington D.C.

According to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Club Q co-owner Matthew Haynes and survivors Michael Anderson and James Slaugh will share their first-hand experience with the recent tragedy.

Sharing their stories is meant to bring raise awareness and call on legislators to prevent a rise in extreme anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

Watch the testimony streamed below: