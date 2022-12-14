Walsenburg man charged with 2nd-degree murder, accused of stabbing a victim four times

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Walsenburg man faces a murder-two charge after allegedly stabbing another man multiple times and leaving him for dead.

According to court documents, a deputy with the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a stabbing in the 210 block of W. Pinon St. at 9:31 a.m. At the scene, the deputy went up to an RV suspected to be where the victim was living. The deputy saw clothing that appeared to be covered with blood on the stairs leading into the RV.

The affidavit states the deputy called out to the victim, identified as 56-year-old Charles "Chuck" Herndon, as he entered the RV. However, Herndon wasn't in the RV but the deputy did see a trail of blood.

After searching the area, the deputy found Herndon lying on his back in a nearby driveway. The affidavit states Herndon was wearing blood-soaked clothing and had several fresh stab wounds. The deputy asked Herndon if he knew who did this. However, Herndon was only able to mumble something the deputy couldn't understand before being taken away on a gurney.

The affidavit states once at the hospital, staff continued lifesaving measures, but after a lack of signs of life, Herndon was pronounced dead.

According to the affidavit, a juvenile witness who said they saw the incident play out identified Michael Neil Montez as the suspect. The juvenile told investigators both men were "looking at rocks" inside the RV when Montez allegedly began stabbing Herndon with what was believed to be a pocketknife.

The affidavit states while stabbing Herndon, the witness claims Montez began accusing Herndon of being a child molester.

When both men fell over, the juvenile witness said they pulled Herndon up and helped him walk away from the RV to where a deputy found him. The witness told investigators Herndon was struggling to maintain his balance and his eyes rolling back.

According to court documents, a CBI agent later showed the juvenile witness a photo lineup that included six individuals. The juvenile witness again identified Montez.

The affidavit states Montez was seen walking across the street, entering a house, then leaving in a white sedan.

Investigators wrote Montez eventually turned himself in at the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office headquarters. There, he was taken into custody and was advised of his rights.

According to the affidavit, a woman whose property he lived on had advised Montez to turn himself in.

KRDO spoke with the family of Herndon Wednesday. They said that despite Herndon having a criminal past dating back 20 years, they said he didn't deserve to be murdered.

"This just stabbed me right in the heart. He didn't deserve to be murdered," said Annette Vigil, Herndon's sister.