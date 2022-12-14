Twitter suspends account that tracked owner Elon Musk’s jet

Twitter has suspended an account that used publicly available flight data to track Elon Musk’s private jet, despite a pledge by the social media platform’s new owner to keep it up because of his free speech principles. Tweets from the widely-followed @elonjet account were no longer viewable Wednesday. The account had more than 526,000 followers as of Tuesday. Started in 2020 by then-teenage programmer Jack Sweeney, the account automatically posts the private jet’s flights with a map and an estimate of the amount of jet fuel and carbon emissions it expended. Musk had said in November it would stay up.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.