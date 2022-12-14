Louisville teen rap group vying for major grant – and Jack Harlow’s attention

By Caray Grace

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — The Real Young Prodigies are a talented group of teenagers from Louisville. The rap group writes and performs songs about social injustices, and now they’re in the running to get a $500,000 grant.

Best known for their song “Crown,” the Real Young Prodigies talk about issues that matter. The group comprises about two dozen teens from across Jefferson County.

“Crown,” for example, is about the Crown Act, which passed in Kentucky this year.

The bill means an employer cannot discriminate against an employee based on their hair.

“Although we’re not the ones signing any of these bills, if we’re understanding what the problems are in our world now, we’re the ones growing up. Whatever changes we make now, will affect us later,” said Arielle Betts, a member of the Young Prodigies.

Now, the Real Young Prodigies group is eyeing a big prize.

They are in the running for the Lewis Prize grant. If chosen, they would get $500,000. Antonio Taylor, one of the group’s managers, said if awarded the money, they would give the students an experience they’ve never had.

“We are going to Disneyland,” Taylor said.

They also have their sights set on another big stage, the KFC Yum! Center.

Their dream is to open for Jack Harlow when he brings his tour to Louisville on Dec. 18.

“We hope this message hits him loud and clear, and what we want to say as an organization is that our kids sacrifice a lot. They give a lot. It takes a lot to do this and there should be a reward for the hard work they’ve done, not just for themselves, but for the community,” Taylor said.

The group was also invited to be on the “Tamron Hall Show.” Their episode will air on Dec. 12, and they will soon find out if they received the grant.

