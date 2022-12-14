Investigation underway in deadly crash involving a pedestrian and an El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a deadly crash involving an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy and a pedestrian.

According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers received a call of a crash at 6:50 a.m. in Southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday. CSP said the crash, at 2739 E. Las Vegas St., involved a deputy vehicle and a pedestrian.

CSP said the deputy involved was not injured.

Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department, and Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office told KRDO Colorado State Patrol is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story.