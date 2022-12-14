Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 8:35 AM

Investigation underway in deadly crash involving a pedestrian and an El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy

KRDO

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a deadly crash involving an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy and a pedestrian.

According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers received a call of a crash at 6:50 a.m. in Southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday. CSP said the crash, at 2739 E. Las Vegas St., involved a deputy vehicle and a pedestrian.

CSP said the deputy involved was not injured.

Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department, and Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office told KRDO Colorado State Patrol is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content