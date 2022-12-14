Hit-and-run crash leaves bicyclist dead in Denver

DENVER (KRDO) -- A hit-and-run crash left a bicyclist dead in Denver Friday night.

Friday, Denver Police Department reported a crash at the intersection of West 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, just after 8:30 p.m.

According to the police, a dark mid-sized SUV hit the bicyclist that was crossing Sheridan in the crosswalk on the south side of the intersection. Police said the SUV failed to stop at the red light.

Police said the bicyclist died. The driver drove off from the scene of the crash after they initially stopped.

Two "vehicles of interest" are pictured below with the case:

Denver Police Department

According to the police, the vehicle involved may have damage to the driver's side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or visit Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Anyone with tips may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.