Grand Rapids police face 2 more discrimination charges

By KATHLEEN FOODY
Associated Press

Michigan’s civil rights watchdog is filing two charges of discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department, further heightening scrutiny of the department following an officer’s killing of a Black motorist in April. The charges announced Wednesday came in response to complaints filed with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. The complaints filed on behalf of two 11-year-old Black boys alleged that police responding to a 911 call held the pair and a 17-year-old boy at gunpoint. The police department did not immediately comment.

