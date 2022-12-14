Firefighter saves American flag with special meaning from burning NH home

By BY CBSBOSTON.COM STAFF

HUDSON, New Hampshire (WBZ) — A firefighter saved a priceless treasure from a home in New Hampshire last month.

Lt. Scott Savard with the Windham Fire Department pulled an American flag from the MacGillivary family’s burning home in Hudson on November 14. It turns out the flag was for the honorable military service of a late family member.

Another first responder cleaned the flag and bought a case to hold it, and then gave it back to the family.

The Hudson NH Police Department tweeted:

On November 14, 2022, the MacGillivary family home caught fire. This second alarm fire brought in mutual aid from many of our surrounding cities and towns.

In the midst of fighting the fire, Lieutenant Scott Savard from the Windham Fire Department and Emergency Management discovered a flag on the family room floor that had fallen from the mantle and was able to remove it and gave it to our Fire Prevention Officer Steve Dube who was on scene.

The flag was for the honorable military service of Tessa MacGillivary’s father who had passed away.

Understanding its importance and sentimental value, FPO Dube took it upon himself to not only have the flag cleaned but he also purchased a new case for the flag to be displayed in.

While the family has lost a lot, we hope this brings them some comfort. We thank Lt. Savard for his quick and thoughtful actions and FPO Dube for his genuine kindness and generosity.

We thank the MacGillivary family for allowing us to share this photo and are happy to say the flag is now safely back at home with them.

