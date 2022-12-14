Family displaced following overnight house fire in Black Forest

EL PASO CO., Colo. (KRDO) -- A family is having to find another place to stay temporarily, after a fire broke out inside their Black Forest home.

Black Forest Fire Rescue crews were called to the home on the 13000 block of Pinery Dr., around 12:51 Wednesday morning.

Officials say the fire started in a wood fire stove and got into the break of a chimney box. A girl heard the fire and alerted her parents.

No one was injured. The house is not a loss but the family is staying somewhere else for the night.