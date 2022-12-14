EU to US: We already have war, don’t give us trade war, too

BRUSSELS (AP) — Disappointment has set in two years after the election of U.S. President Joe Biden was supposed to reset trans-Atlantic relations with the European Union. EU leaders are openly talking about fights, not only friendship. They say conflict with Washington is the last thing they want, with war raging on their doorstep in Ukraine and common resolve essential in stopping Russia. But money is threat to that unity. The point of contention is the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. The $369 billion plan favors American-made climate technology through subsidies and, according to the EU, will unfairly discriminate against its firms.

