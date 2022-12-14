Council votes to study reparations for Black Bostonians

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston City Council has voted to form a new commission to study how it can provide reparations for and other forms of atonement to Black Bostonians for the city’s role in slavery and its legacy of inequality. The unanimous vote Wednesday means Boston now joins a conversation about reparations that is happening across the country from Providence, Rhode Island, to California. Boston will be closely watched given its troubled racial history, including its role in supporting and financing slavery even after Massachusetts abolished the practice in 1780. Supporters of reparations cited its history of segregated housing as well as a political economy after Emancipation that reduced opportunities for Black Bostonians.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.