Reminder to ‘bow to the plow’ on snowy days in the Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The snowfall from Monday night into Tuesday morning prompted some reminders in the Pikes Peak Region. As city, county, and state plow clear the roadways, it's important to remember to 'bow to the plow.'

'Bow to the plow' refers to driving safely around plows to avoid dangerous situations, both around plows clearing snow and dropping de-icer. If vehicles are too close, the de-icer can hit cars.

According to CDOT, it's illegal to pass a snowplow when it is operating in a tandem formation with one or more snowplows. This means multiple plows are covering all lanes and clearing the entire roadway in one sweep.

CDOT says trying to pass plows in this formation is dangerous because you could experience white-out conditions and ridges of snow between lanes.

In snow conditions when plows are out, they have the right of way. So it's important to leave a little early and yield to them so snow doesn't get blown into your windshield and impede visibility, or worse.

Also, CDOT has a new feature on their 'COTrip' website and app that shows snow plows on the go in real-time. You can see how many plows are out on the roadways, you can zoom in to see where they're going, and where they've been.