California man seeks justice for wife who was killed by stray bullet

By Jessica De Nova

SANTA ANA, California (KABC) — An Orange County man is breaking his silence after his wife was killed when she was struck by a stray bullet in what police believe was a gang-related shooting.

Maria Mora, a 36-year-old wife and mother of three children, died Friday after a few days in the hospital.

The shooting happened Dec. 4 at a shopping center on the corner of Edinger and Cypress avenues in Santa Ana.

Mora’s husband vividly remembers the moment his wife was hit by the stray bullet that ended her life.

He heard the gunshots. He says his wife stared at him and smiled, just before letting out a scream that changed his life.

He knew his wife was injured. She had been shot as he frantically protected their 3-year-old son.

Police say it was a gang-related shooting. Santa Ana police Sgt. Maria Lopez says the intended targets were believed to be two juveniles.

Santa Ana police released surveillance video of the shooting in hopes anyone can provide additional information as they search for the gunmen.

Footage shows as a white sedan turns onto Cypress. Two juveniles and others in the area run off when two suspects jump out of the car and open fire.

The suspects then take off.

The victim’s husband has no message for those responsible for his wife’s death, but says he has nothing but rage for them and wants them punished.

He says his children are devastated without their mother.

All he can do is share memories of his partner of nearly two decades. They had exchanged vows this past May.

He remembers her as the best mother, and the best wife who will always be in his heart.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

