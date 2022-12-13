Austrian railway workers to get raise after pay standoff
BERLIN (AP) — Railway workers in Austria are set to get a significant wage increase under a deal to resolve a pay standoff that resulted in a one-day strike last month. Labor union vida and employers reached the agreement on Tuesday after several rounds of talks on pay for some 50,000 employees of about 65 railway operators, including the main national operator OeBB. After a previous round failed, a walkout on Nov. 28 brought the railway network — a key means of transport in the Alpine nation — to a standstill. Austria is also an important European transport hub at the center of the continent.