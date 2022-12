Grilling company Weber is being taken private in a deal valued at about $3.7 billion. Investment funds managed by BDT Capital Partners LLC will buy all of the outstanding shares of Weber Inc. that they don’t already own for $8.05 per share. Weber’s board has approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of next year. The company went public in August 2021 at $14 a share.

