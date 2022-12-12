CVS, Walgreens finalize $10B in settlements over opioids

CVS and Walgreens have finalized more than $10 billion in settlements of lawsuits nationwide over the toll of the opioids their pharmacies sold. Now, it’s up to states to decide whether to join or to be able to take their claims to court under settlements announced Monday. The pharmacies’ tentative deals were announced last month. Most of the money is to be used to address an addiction and overdose crisis that’s continuing to rage across the U.S. Lawyers on the cases will also get a share. Nationwide settlements and tentative settlements reached in recent years total more than $50 billion.

