Crowd gathers before Pueblo City Council’s anticipated final vote on proposed abortion ordinance

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Pueblo's City Council is expected to have a final vote on the controversial abortion ordinance that seeks to prevent an abortion and reproductive health clinic from operating out of the city.

The 11-page ordinance passed its first reading on Nov. 28. The proposed ordinance cites a law from 1873, which makes it illegal to mail abortion-related materials.

Around 100 people attended the Dec. 7 city council Work Session where council members received additional information on the proposed ordinance.

A large crowd is also expected to gather for Monday's meetings. As of 3 p.m., protestors from both sides were already outside City Hall with a line of people wanting to get in that wrapped nearly to the end of the building.

During the last meeting, two speakers were originally set to discuss the legality of the proposed ordinance. However, that discussion was stopped after the city was threatened with legal action by the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ).

The ACLJ accused the council members of receiving a list of pro-life legal experts but denied them from speaking.

In a five-page document obtained by KRDO the ACLJ states, " The ACLJ will not allow this viewpoint discrimination in violation of the first amendment of the United States Constitution to stand."

During Monday's meeting, both legal sides are expected to present to the city council.

Everyone wishing to attend the meetings in person will be subject to a metal detector screening and a bag check before entering. Like the previous meeting, only 135 people will be allowed in Council chambers. Anyone who arrives once the limit's been met will be asked to leave.

A final reading of the ordinance will follow the Work Session.

The meetings will also be streamed on the City of Pueblo's website, Facebook page, and Comcast Government Access Channel 17.

The Work Session begins at 5:30 p.m. and the regular meeting will start at 7 p.m.