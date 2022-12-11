How Colorado Springs Christmas tree farms are dealing with rising costs and shortages

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Christmas tree lots have been experiencing shortages over the past few years.

There are certain tree types that farms have a harder time getting this year, like the Nobles and Fraziers. But, the multi-generational farms have had an easier time than the smaller, newer farms due to their long-standing relationship with growers.

"We're fortunate we've been ordering from the same people for years so I can pretty much get most of the trees," Harding Nursery owner Debbie Bradley. "Maybe not quite as many as I'd like on Frazier furs, that's been one that's short. So people may need to be a little flexible and go with a different kind."

There has been an increased demand for Christmas trees over the last few years partly due to population increase. The Colorado Springs metro area is currently growing at a rate of 1.29% annually and its population has grown by 2.61% since the census in 2020.

"I tend to order a few more trees every year because it does seem like we get a little more business every year," Tittel Trees Owner Ryon Tittel. "We get a lot of new folks, a lot of California folks, a lot of military folks."

Tree farms are feeling inflation and supply chain issues. The cost of production materials like fertilizer and fuel has increased this year. Fertilizer prices have risen 30% since the start of the year, and fuel prices rose 50% in the first half of 2022.

"Everything has gone up so much," Bradley said. "We have the Christmas shop too and everything we bought for in there has gone up. I tried not to raise prices a lot this year. But it seems like everything, especially the freight has really gone up. The Christmas trees themselves didn't go up a terrible amount. The freight did on them. But we've been able to keep some of them steady. I did have to raise some things a little bit."

"We do have a price increase on my end with the cost of the trees," Tittel said. "Also the trucking that it costs to ship the trees. So I try to split the difference. I'll have to increase it a little bit to cover some of the expenses but also I absorb half of the increase. We handle so much volume that I can keep the prices down. There are other tree lots that are getting a shortage of trees. So it's supply and demand. They're keeping their prices high because they've got a shortage of trees."

Colorado Springs tree farms anticipate having a few trees left over by Christmas but encourage everyone to pick their tree out sooner rather than later to get the best selection.