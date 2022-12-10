USC quarterback Caleb Williams wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy

By Jacob Lev, CNN

University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams was named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Saturday night.

The 20-year-old sophomore led the Trojans to an 11-2 record in his first season in Los Angeles after transferring from the University of Oklahoma. He threw for 4,075 yards, 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Williams beat out Texas Christian University Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan, Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud and Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett to win the treasured college football award.

The Heisman award caps off a season in which USC ended up just short of the College Football Playoff.

Williams is the seventh Trojan to win the award and the first since quarterback Matt Leinart in 2004.

Former Trojan running back Reggie Bush won the award in 2005 but was stripped of it after an NCAA investigation found Bush received impermissible benefits, including several thousand dollars and a vehicle while in school.

Last year, after the NCAA approved a new policy for student athletes to make money on their names, images and likeness, they said Bush will not get the trophy back.

Williams suffered a hamstring injury in the Trojans’ loss to the University of Utah in the Pac-12 championship game last week. It’s unclear whether he’ll play in the team’s January 2 game against Tulane in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

